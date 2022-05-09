Time To Hear From The Local Candidates

Sonora City Council Candidates - (L-R) Kurt Bryant, Suzanne Cruz, Darren Duez and Andy Merrill View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tonight is your opportunity to learn where many of the candidates for office in Tuolumne County stand on issues, ahead of the June Primary election.

All of the competitive races in Tuolumne County will be featured during a candidate’s forum at six o’clock this evening on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. It will also be streamed on myMotherLode.com (click here for link).

In the Sonora City Council race, there are four candidates seeking two open seats. They include Kurt Bryant, Suzanne Cruz, Darren Duez and Andy Merrill. They will all detail why they are running and take questions about things like homelessness, potential improvements for the downtown district, the city-approved social equity resolution, regulating AirBNB’s, and other topics.

The forum was recorded ahead of time for playback this evening. It was not edited and will be played in its entirety. None of the candidates knew the questions ahead of time.

It also features questions that were submitted by listeners.

The second portion will feature District Two Supervisor candidates Ryan Campbell and David Titchenal. They will answer questions about things like fire prevention, marijuana regulations, economic development strategies, and why they are running.

The final segment will feature the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Race. Challenger Zack Abernathy declined the invitation to take part. His campaign stated he is not doing any of the community forums, citing a busy family schedule and other planned campaign events. The incumbent, Cathy Parker, accepted the invitation to do the community forum and answer questions. The News Department policy is that competitive races will be highlighted, whether one or all of the candidates accepts the invitation. It will be the same format as the other two races. Parker will provide opening statements, then answer questions, followed by closing statements.

Some of the questions, including those submitted by the community, are wide-ranging, and include things like decisions made regarding education during the COVID pandemic, managing budgets, special education funding, and critical race theory.

Shortly after the forum airs on KVML and myMotherLode.com, it will be archived on the site for playback at any time.

Vote-by-mail ballots are hitting the mailboxes today ahead of the June 7 Primary Election.

Of related note, on Wednesday night at 6pm, Clarke Broadcasting will air a similar forum featuring the candidates for Calaveras County Supervisor District Three and Calaveras County Tax Collector/Treasurer.