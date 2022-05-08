Saddle Up: For The Final Day Of The Mother Lode Roundup
2017 Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo
Sonora, CA – The crowd numbered in the thousands for Saturday’s Mother Lode Roundup Parade, and the fun continues today.
After being canceled for two years, the weekend event has come back strong with many people lining Washington Street to view the bands, floats, and horses, as earlier detailed here.
Today, start the day with a good meal at the Mother’s Day Breakfast. Then grab your cowboy hat and head to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora to see bucking broncos, calf roping, and the popular mutton busting.
Here are Sunday’s scheduled events as provided by the organizers:
Sunday, May 8
Mother’s Day Breakfast:
8 AM – 12 noon
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
Admission $12.00 per person
Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman:
10:00 AM
Grandstands
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
Rodeo:
12:30 PM Kiddie Rodeo
2:00 PM Rodeo
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
$22 Regular Admission, $20 Presale, $8.00 Child (7-12), Under 7 FREE
