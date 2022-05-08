Saddle Up: For The Final Day Of The Mother Lode Roundup

2017 Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo View Photo

Sonora, CA – The crowd numbered in the thousands for Saturday’s Mother Lode Roundup Parade, and the fun continues today.

After being canceled for two years, the weekend event has come back strong with many people lining Washington Street to view the bands, floats, and horses, as earlier detailed here.

Today, start the day with a good meal at the Mother’s Day Breakfast. Then grab your cowboy hat and head to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora to see bucking broncos, calf roping, and the popular mutton busting.

Here are Sunday’s scheduled events as provided by the organizers:

Sunday, May 8

Mother’s Day Breakfast:

8 AM – 12 noon

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Admission $12.00 per person

Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman:

10:00 AM

Grandstands

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Rodeo:

12:30 PM Kiddie Rodeo

2:00 PM Rodeo

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

$22 Regular Admission, $20 Presale, $8.00 Child (7-12), Under 7 FREE

For all of this year’s Mother Lode Roundup details, click here.