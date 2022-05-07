Significant Changes For Sonora Area Foundation

Sonora Area Foundation logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Last month marked one of the most significant transitions in the Sonora Area Foundation’s 32-year history, as four long-time board members retired.

Carey Haughy served on the board for ten years, the last two as president, and Gary Dambacher, Pete Kerns, and Bob Ozbirn retired after more than 20 years. According to foundation officials, Dambacher, Kerns and Ozbin worked directly with Irving J. Symons and were instrumental in the formation of the community foundation. Additionally, those three, along with Bill Polley, who retired in 2021, were appointed to serve a 15-year term after the passing of Symons.

Chief Executive Director Darrell Slocum noted, “All have been instrumental in the success of Sonora Area Foundation and their contributions are difficult to overstate.”

Taking over their seats on the Sonora Area Foundation’s Board of Directors are David Marquez, Tirzah Woodward and Ed Clinite

Slocum added, “We are excited for the future and are looking forward to working with our new and existing directors, our donors, and the community to make Tuolumne County an even better place to live!”

