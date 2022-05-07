Roundup Parade Road Closures And Parking Details

Mother Lode Roundup Parade route View Photo

Sonora, CA — The chairs are already lining Washington Street, and the 63rd annual Mother Lode Round-Up Parade is expected to be packed.

Sonora Police have outlined the restrictions for parking and road closures for the big event. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and is anticipated to last about three hours. Access to the parade participant drop-off will end at 9 a.m.

Police encourage spectators to arrive before 9 a.m. to get a good spot along the Washington Street parade route. Several streets will be closed, and detours will be posted for those roadways. Police provided this list of the major street closures and no parking areas:

S. Washington Street between Restano and Hwy 108 will be closed at 8:00 am.

N. Washington St. from Snell/Elkin to S. Washington St. at Restano will be closed at 9:30 am.

Closures for all side streets between Stewart St. and Green St. will commence between 8:30 am – 9:30 am.

Portions of Snell St. and School St. will also be closed.

Westbound Mono Way traffic will be detoured onto Stewart St. at Restano. Vehicle traffic seeking access to Stockton Rd will need to use Hwy 108 at the Mono Way onramp.

Residents living in the Tuolumne St, Calaveras St., Nevada St., and Oregon St. areas will be allowed access to their neighborhood from Highway 108 at the South Washington Street closure.

“No parking” will be allowed on Washington St. from Elkin St. to Toby St. between 5:00 am and the end of the parade. In addition, all side streets between Green St. and Stewart St. will be no parking zones, as well as School St., Wykoff St., and portions of Snell St. The parking restrictions also apply to Stockton Rd. between Washington St. at 70 W. Stockton Rd (Yoshoku Restaurant).

Motorists traveling eastbound on Stockton Rd will be detoured at Forest Rd.

While open containers will be temporarily allowed within the cordoned area of the parade between 10 a.m. and the parade’s end, glass containers are strictly prohibited.

Police warn motorists that there will be a heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the parade and ask for patience and caution when traveling in this area.

