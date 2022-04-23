Update: Structure Fire In Arnold Knocked Down

House fire on HWY 4 in Arnold View Photos

Update at 12:25 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that fire crews have knocked down a blaze in a single-family home in the 1800 block of Highway 4 near Country Club Road by the Dollar General Store in the Arnold area of Calaveras County. The Red Cross has been called in to help six adults displaced by the fire. Crews remain on the scene mopping up while CHP officers direct traffic as the eastbound lane of the highway is blocked by equipment. There is no estimated time of when the scene will be cleared and the lane reopened. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.

Update at 11:50 a.m.: CAL Fire relays that crews continue to work on the interior of a home that was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters first arrived at the scene on Highway 4 in the Arnold area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out around 11:15 a.m. in a single-family house in the 1800 block of the highway near Country Club Road by the Dollar General Store. CAL Fire reports that the flames have not spread to any nearby vegetation. CHP officers continue to direct traffic as the eastbound lane of the highway is closed to protect crews working on the blaze. They ask the public to avoid the area if possible.

Original post at 11:30 a.m.: Arnold, CA — Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a home on Highway 4 in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that a single-family house was totally engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene in the 1800 block of the highway near Country Club Road by the Dollar General Store. There is no word yet as to whether anyone was in the home when the fire broke out. CAL Fire adds that firefighters are getting a “good knockdown” on the blaze.

The CHP is being called in to direct traffic as the eastbound lane of the highway is being closed for safety reasons as crews work on the blaze. They ask the public to avoid the area if possible.