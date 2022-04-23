Clear
Roof Work To Close Downtown Sonora Road

By Tracey Petersen
Road closed sign

Sonora, CA – Due to roof maintenance, traffic may be slow going in downtown Sonora for one day next week.

Tuolumne County Road Operations officials relay that Veterans Way/E Jackson Street will be closed on Tuesday, April 26th to make the repairs. The roadway will be shut down between N. Washington and N. Stewart streets.

The closure will allow crews to complete roof repairs being done at the Sonora Veterans Hall. The work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are asked to obey all signage while slowing down near crews and equipment.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

