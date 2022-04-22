Building Youth Resiliency During Child Abuse Prevention Month

Tuolumne Resiliency Coalition logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and twelve local kid champions are being recognized.

Tuolumne Resiliency Coalition (TRC) describes its organization as a coalition of community members who oversee services for children and focus on child abuse prevention and neglect while striving to educate the community. The group is honoring local children’s champions who are actively engaged in building resiliency for youth.

“Each of us has a role to play in preventing child abuse and neglect,” relayed TRC Chair Annie Hockett. “By increasing public awareness and implementing effective strategies to build resiliency in our youth, Tuolumne County will experience a dramatic increase in the health and safety of our children.”

The list of twelve nominees was announced earlier this month and their work will be honored at TRC’s next public meeting on May 5th at 3 p.m. in the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office located at 175 Fairview Lane (Room 217).

“These recipients exemplify how concentrated efforts to prevent child maltreatment have far-reaching impacts on individual children, their families and the greater community,” noted Hockett.

2022 TRC nominees are:

Heather Albertson, Sonora High School Counselor

Gemi Battle, Road to Resilience Program Manager

Hollie Brown, Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office Child Victim Advocate

Reiko Craig, Child Welfare Service Rapid Response and Paramount Placement Supervisor

Cassandra Jenecke, Tuolumne County District Attorney

Alex McCulloch, Road to Resilience Social Worker

Rachel Reese, Tuolumne Sherriff’s Office Child Crimes Division Detective

James Riley, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office FOCUS Program

Kelsey Stone, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office Homeless and Foster Youth

Jen Torres, Center for Non-Violent Community Prevention Educator

Margie Wiley, Road to Resilience Native Services Navigator

Houa Xiong, Road to Resilience Social Services Supervisor