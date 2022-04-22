Free Green Waste Drop Off In Tuolumne County

CalFire Defensible Space View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – Finished with clearing defensible space around your home, but still have piles of leaves, needles and other green waste?

Starting next Saturday, April 30th, and running through mid-June, the “Free Green Waste Drop Off Program” is being offered by the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District, which has teamed up with the SMCI Slash Site and Green Works, LLC. The additional drop-off dates are Thursday, May 12th; Saturday, May 28th; Thursday, June 9th; and Saturday, June 18th.

The program is for Tuolumne County residents only. Also, no commercial haulers or businesses will be allowed to participate. Residents must show a government ID card or other valid proof of residency. Multiple trips can be made on those program dates to these facilities at no cost to residents:

The SMCI Slash site (formerly Plainview) is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facility is on Plainview Drive off of Highway 108, across from the west entrance to Twain Harte.

The Greenworks, LLC is located at 18629 Eagle Ridge Drive in Sonora, off Tuolumne Road. Their hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county provided this list of acceptable green waste to be dropped off:

Clean Vegetation

Garden Waste

Pine Needles/Cones

Bark

Lawn Trimmings

Small trees/brush/limbs

Wood chips and woody materials

Items that are not accepted:

Garbage refuse

Non-vegetative material

Food/pet waste

Tree Stumps

Questions regarding the program can be directed to the Tuolumne County Air District at 209-533-5693.