California Lawmakers Looking To Increase Water Conservation

Water From The Faucet View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A bill passed in the California Senate that would lower the standard for residential indoor water use.

It is currently 55 gallons per person, per day. The bill in the legislature would reduce it to 42 gallons by 2030. The state would not directly enforce the quota, but it would be pushed onto water districts to ensure that customers are meeting the standards.

Opponents argued that it will lead to higher water rates. State regulators countered that most Californians already use well less than the 55-gallon standard. The median residential water use is 48 gallons.

The Senate vote was 28-9. The bill now moves to the Assembly for consideration.