Weekend Traffic Delays In Calaveras County

Road work with flaggers View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Roadwork will impact travelers in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County this weekend as the Fricot City Road Repair Project continues.

Calaveras County Public Works relayed that crews with T&S West, Inc. out of Stockton, will continue with paving along the roadway on Saturday, April 23rd. These roadway improvements will be underway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Rite of Passage and Calaveritas Road, causing up to 15-minute delays for travelers.

The roadway will be reduced to one-lane traffic with flaggers, pilot cars, and warning devices in place. County road officials ask motorists to observe all traffic control signs and instructions onsite. They also request that drivers slow down around construction crews and equipment on-site in the cone zones. Questions about the project can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401.