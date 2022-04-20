Easter Bonnets And Little Bunnies Abound

Columbia, CA – Families came out in droves to the annual Columbia Victorian Easter Celebration this past Sunday, with organizers calling it one of the largest crowds in the event’s history.

The warm temperatures helped to bring out many in Victorian attire, with plenty of Easter bonnets on display. District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon even got in on the act and donned the Mr. Thaddeus Hare costume. He and Mrs. Hare helped the 20 entries in the parade show off their Sunday best. Some came from as far away as Penn Valley in Nevada County to participate. There were old fire engines, dogs, and a stagecoach, with many jumping in for a ride. There were 22 categories, with prizes handed out to each one and listed at the bottom.

Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, eggs were hidden all over the fields around Columbia State Historic Park. Kids ages 3 to 12 race to find as many of the hidden treasures as possible and put them in their Easter baskets.

Parents also had a chance to get their own baskets filled with goodies like candles and soap, Mark Twain books, and a fire pit with all the fixings for smores. That basket was won by a family from Brentwood, and the video in the image box showed their excitement when their raffle ticket was read off.

Tracey Petersen, Clarke Broadcastings KVML Afternoon Anchor/Reporter, was one of three parade judges.The other two were Blue Mountain Minerals CEO John Salkowski and former Tuolumne County Supervisor Karl Rodefer.

Below is the list of parade winners who all received certificates:

Best of Parade: Veterans of Foreign Wars, Columbia

Best of Columbia: Colter family, Sonora

Judge’s Choice: Mr. and Mrs. Thaddeus Hare, Columbia

Fancies Victorian Hat: Meghan Aguirre, Columbia

Most Unique Hat: Katie Sanders, Groveland

Best Victorian Costume: Trish Nelson, Almeda, and Angela DeMoss, Stockton

Most Original Costume: Carolyn Prindle, Columbia

Most Unusual Costume: Mary Pineda, Sonora

Best Victorian Couple: Dave Max and Sharon Joy, Sacramento

Best Attired Young Lass: Natalia Lillie, Sonora

Best Attired Lass: Graci and family, Twain Harte

Best Attired Young Lads: Jack, Jake, Michael, Chris and Ben, Columbia

Best Attired Lads: Atticus and Takoda Griffin, Penn Valley

Best Attired Siblings: Sofie Ayla and Heather, Sonora

Best Attired Family: Griffin family, Penn Valley

Best Youth Troupe: Sanders Family, Groveland

Best Organization: Columbia State Historic Park Docents

Best Marching Group: Veterans of Foreign Wars, Columbia

Best Prairie Girl with Cutest Dog: Scarlett and Ash, Valley Springs

Best Musical Troupe: Engine Company No. 1, Columbia

Bust Companion Animal: Schug family with lamb babe, El Dorado

Best Attired Animal: Encoya family dog, Coulterville

Prettiest Prairie Girls: Columbia and Valentina, Jamestown