Tax Day Arrives Later Than Normal

Sonora, CA — It is Tax Day. It was extended to April 18 this year.

April 15 fell on Good Friday, and it was also a federal holiday because Emancipation Day, as recognized by Washington, DC, was on Saturday, April 16.

Today is the last day you can file a state and federal return. You can also request a six-month extension which allows you to file before October 17. The IRS estimates that 15 million taxpayers will request an extension.

The IRS is also recommending that people file electronically because tax software does calculations and also flags common errors.

The IRS also says that almost $1.5 billion in potential refunds goes unclaimed each year.

Taxes must be dropped in the mail by the close of business at the post office, or filed electronically by midnight.