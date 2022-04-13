Housing Prices Continue To Rise

Home for Sale View Photo

Sonora, Ca– A hot housing market is getting hotter as the median sales price for a home in the Motherlode has risen 24% and is now at $422,450. Tuolumne County Association of Realtors has provided the data that also shows the amount of time a house spends on the market has dipped below 100 days with the average sale at 91,a decrease from 101 days that the market saw at the start of 2021.

The average sale price has also increased to $465,264 , a significant increase from $369,413 from the first quarter of last year. Total active listings is 212, with cheaper homes(less then $175,00) representing only 2 listings. An overview of the fourth quarter numbers from last year can be found here. The data for the first quarter can be found below.