Superintendent Parker Highlights Annual Report

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on her annual report that is delivered to the community.

It focuses on what her office has been working on and talks about initiatives and partnerships.

She writes, “It has been a challenging two years with our community rising to meet the pandemic’s many obstacles. Despite these challenges, we continued to provide safe and supportive schools while developing much-needed student mental health programs, increasing access to technology, and supporting the development of career technical educational (formerly known as vocational ed) opportunities.”

