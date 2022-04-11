Winners Announced For 2022 ACSA “Employees Making a Difference”

Sonora, CA– The Motherlode Charter of the Association of California School Administrators(ACSA) reward select members of school staff annually as an tribute to going “above and beyond” job duties. The following individuals are being formally recognized as having shown dedication to the students and their respective schools. The ACSA congratulates this years awardees. Below are the listed winners and the schools they work for.

-Dane Leary, Mark Twain Elementary

-Laura Miles, Sierra Hills Education

-Karen Klith, West Point

-Gina Oneto, Sutter Creek Elementary

-Vicky McHenry, Plymouth Elementary

-Judy Bergantz, Michelson Elementary

-Jess Bertolino, Avery Middle School

-Cheryl Price, San Andreas Elementary

-Tore Correa, Calaveras County of Education

-Debbie Richards, Copperopolis Elementary

-Charlene McDowell, Calaveras County of Education Special Education Local Plan Area

-Michelle Zeugin, Toyon Middle School

-Vicki Laster, Jackson Elementary

-Gina Sullivan, Calaveras High School

-Marcelle Papp, Jenny Lind Elementary

-Tamara Hughes, Valley Springs Elementary

-Shayla Wilder, Ione Elementary

-Andreas Hoover, Jackson Jr. High School

Jess Heinle, Hazel Fischer Elementary

-Amy Sturdivant, CCOE Child Development

-Karen Mulhair, Pioneer Elementary

-Marti Gambles, Ione Jr. High School

-Tammy Kaup, Amador High School