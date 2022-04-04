Sonora Will Vote On Social Equity Resolution: Swear In PD Officers

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Council will vote on approving a resolution drafted by a city coordinated committee looking at racism.

There have been various competing opinions voiced at recent meetings about the Social Equity Committee, and a final proposed resolution will go before the council this evening. You can read it by clicking here.

Also tonight, the council will do a swearing-in ceremony for three new police officers, Charles Shadle, Rylan Matyshock and Kayla Parker.

In addition, there will be a vote to allow the City Administrator and/or Fire Chief to serve in a lead role when it comes to requesting state emergency declarations and related disaster funding.

The meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.