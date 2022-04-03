Update: Crews Fighting Fire In Stanislaus National Forest

Pines Fire Outside of Groveland View Photo

Update at 6:20pm: The latest update on the Pines Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest is that it is around 10 acres near Smith Peak Outlook Road. It was located earlier this afternoon and the smoke has been lessening early this evening. Air and ground resources were dispatched. No structures are threatened. The cause is not immediately known. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

Original story posted at 4:30pm: Groveland, CA — A fire was located late this afternoon burning in an isolated area of the Stanislaus National Forest.

The “Pines Fire” is estimated to be about 10 acres near Smith Peak Outlook Road outside of Groveland. No structures are currently considered threatened and there are no evacuation advisories. It is reportedly burning at a slow rate in a wooded area. Air and ground resources are on the scene.