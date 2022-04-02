Drivers Identified In HWY 49 Pile-Up

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The CHP has released new details surrounding a three-vehicle pile-up on Highway 49 in Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that one vehicle rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction. As earlier reported here, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Pool Station Road intersection in San Andreas. According to the CHP, Kristy Arroyo, 31, of Placerville, was driving a 2006 Mercedes sedan when she failed to notice the two vehicles stopped in front of her and collided with the rear of a 2006 Subaru SUV driven by 68-year-old Anthony Warren of Altaville. Then, his vehicle smashed into the back of a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Its driver, 58-year-old David Romaine of Manteca, was trying to make a left turn onto Pool Station Road.

Warren was flown from the scene with moderate injuries, and Arroyo was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The CHP relayed that alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.