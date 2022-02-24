Input Wanted On CCWD District Boundaries

CCWD 2022 Redistricting Map View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Water District is reviewing its district boundaries and wants public input.

Several public meetings have already been held on this issue with that feedback being used in the decision-making process. At its March 9th board meeting the five directors will consider proposed new district boundaries and once again public opinion is needed.

CCWD officials relay that the board looks at redistricting every ten years after the federal census is complete. The purpose is to ensure that each elected board member represents about the same number of constituents.

“CCWD strives to keep communities intact when drawing the boundaries and also takes CCWD service areas and watershed boundaries into account, to the extent possible,” noted district officials.

The district is an independent special district with county-wide jurisdiction. Details on next month’s virtual meeting can be found here by clicking on the March 9th date. Those wanting to attend can also call 1 323-647-8603,,992667616 and use the Phone Conference ID: 992 667 616#. The call is audio-only.