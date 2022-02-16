South County Voters Asked To Extend Ambulance Tax

Groveland, CA — Residents in the Groveland area have been paying a special parcel tax over the past 33 years so that there is 24/7 ambulance service.

A five-year extension was last approved in 2018 and the tax was also increased at that time from $70 to $90.

The board of supervisors voted 5-0 to place another five-year extension on this coming June’s primary ballot. It would remain $90.

It is paid by those who own properties with homes or commercial buildings (unimproved parcels are not taxed).

District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff also stressed that multi-dwelling residential units, like apartments, will pay the fee per dwelling unit, as opposed to one fee for a single property. She also noted that there will be a virtual town hall meeting on the tax coming up on March 16 where members of the public can ask questions.

More details on the parcel tax, and a financial breakdown, can be found here. 2/3 of voters would need to be in favor for it to gain approval.