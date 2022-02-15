21-year-old Sonora Woman Dies In Crash

Jamestown, CA — The CHP reports that a woman involved in a crash on Highway 108/49 near Chicken Ranch Road on Monday morning has tragically died from injuries sustained.

She is identified as Sienna Nulph. The CHP reports that she was driving a Ford Mustang and turned from Chicken Ranch Road onto Highway 108/49 into the path of an oncoming westbound Volkswagen Jetta driven by 47-year-old Michelle Robles of Sonora.

Nulph was taken to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto where she later passed away. Robles was taken to Adventist Health Sonora to treat minor injuries.

The CHP points out that both were wearing seatbelts and drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The incident occurred at 6:45am and one-way traffic control was in place for approximately an hour.