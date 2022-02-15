Cashman Finishes Best Among US Skiers In Downhill

Keely Cashman - US Ski Team Photo View Photo

Beijing, China — Strawberry’s Keely Cashman was the highest-ranking finisher from the United States in the Women’s downhill competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

It aired during prime time last night on the NBC Network. During her run the announcers noted that she is just 22 years old and from the community of Strawberry, which has a population of less than 100.

Cashman finished 17th overall, one place ahead of fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin.

The Gold Medal went to Corrine Suter of Switzerland, followed by two Italian skiers, Sofia Goggia and Nadia Delago. Cashman was 2.26 seconds behind the top time.

Cashman’s final event will be the women’s combined downhill skiing airing at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.