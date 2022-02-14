Partly Cloudy
Update: Crash Impacted Highway 108 Traffic In Jamestown

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 8:50am: The CHP reports that the roadway is now clear following a crash on Highway 108 near Chicken Ranch Road. Major injuries were reported. No additional details are immediately available.

Original story posted at 7:25am: Jamestown, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a crash on Highway 108 near Chicken Ranch Road in Jamestown.

Two vehicles collided on Highway 108 at about 6:45am and it is causing a traffic backup in the area. Tow trucks, and an ambulance, are responding to the scene. There is one-way traffic control in place.

Be prepared for a delay in the area.

