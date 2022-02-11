1 Pile At A Time Founders On Mother Lode Views

Jason and Trisha Revord View Photo

Sonora, CA — Jason and Tricia Revord will talk about efforts to clean up Tuolumne County on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views radio show.

They are the founders of the local organization 1 Pile At A Time. Upset about illegal dumpsites and trash accumulations throughout the area, they have been coordinating community cleanup efforts over the past year.

On the show they will talk about the history of the organization, challenges faced, some concerning observations about what they are witnessing in different areas, changes they would like to see, and future cleanup events.

The husband and wife were also recently named the “Citizens of the Year” by the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce.

More information about the group can be found here.