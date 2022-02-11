Clear
71.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

1 Pile At A Time Founders On Mother Lode Views

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Jason and Trisha Revord

Jason and Trisha Revord

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Jason and Tricia Revord will talk about efforts to clean up Tuolumne County on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views radio show.

They are the founders of the local organization 1 Pile At A Time. Upset about illegal dumpsites and trash accumulations throughout the area, they have been coordinating community cleanup efforts over the past year.

On the show they will talk about the history of the organization, challenges faced, some concerning observations about what they are witnessing in different areas, changes they would like to see, and future cleanup events.

The husband and wife were also recently named the “Citizens of the Year” by the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce.

More information about the group can be found here. 

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 