Local Highways Impacted By Road Work
Road Work Sign
Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week.
Caltrans crews will be conducting various road repairs on Highway 4, 12, 26, 49 and 108. One-way traffic control will be used at some of these locations with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists should expect 10- minute delays. Drivers are asked to use caution, obey flaggers and signage and slow down in the cone zones.
Caltrans provided this work scheduled:
Highway 4:
- Closure of one of the two lanes from Horseshoe Drive below Avery to Main Street in Copperopolis for road striping from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
- Intermittent traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road, between Murhphys and Avery, for tree work
from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 14-17, 2022.
- One-way traffic control from Lashkoff Place to Brice Station Road for tree work Monday, February 14, through Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Highway 12:
- One-way traffic control at Douglas Springs Road for utility work beginning Thursday, February 17, from 9:00
a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Highway 26:
- Utility work from White Road to Farris Drive in Rancho Calaveras on Thursday will limit traffic to one-way on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Utility work from Barbour Road to Vista Del Lago Drive will close the left shoulder Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Highway 49:
- One-way traffic control at Ramorini Lane Road for drainage work from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday only one of the two lanes will be restricted for the drainage work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- One-way traffic control from North Baker Street to Deer Creek Road for night-time drainage work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- At Parrotts Ferry Road work continues to improve the intersection. One-way traffic control will allow for the roadwork rom 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Highway 108:
- One of the two lanes will be restricted at Hess Avenue for the ongoing bridge and ramp work from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- From Highway 49 to Long Barn a moving closure of one of the two lanes will allow for road striping. The work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.