Man Arrested For Stolen Gun And Illegal Weapon

Stolen Weapon Arrest - TCSO View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man was arrested on multiple charges parked near the area of Mono Way and Elsey Court.

It happened at the Speedway gas station. 26-year-old Dalton Brown allegedly started acting nervous and moving around in his Subaru when a sheriff’s lieutenant parked nearby. Brown had an outstanding felony arrest warrant and was on probation. Inside the vehicle officials confiscated illegal brass knuckles and a loaded stolen firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “Brown was arrested and booked at the Dambacher Detention Center on charges of Possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of metal knuckles, carrying a loaded stolen firearm, a local felony warrant, and a misdemeanor outside agency warrant.”

The investigation is ongoing. He was arrested during the late evening hours.