Valentine’s and Second Saturday Weekend Events

Chester & Push Horse Rescue View Photo

There are several outdoor events planned this weekend. Friends of Animal Community (FOAC) is having a White Sale this Friday and Saturday at their office. Pet goods, home goods, clothes and other items will be available to purchase at their location off Mono Way in East Sonora. Details are in our Classifieds here.

It is the second Saturday of the month, and the Jamestown Outdoor Marketplace will feature live music from Lovecamp, family games, dancing, food, raffle, and artisan vendors. Details are here. It is also Second Saturday Art Night in Sonora presented by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. Shops and participating stores will be open from 5 to 8pm.

Saturday is the Sweetheart Dance at the Native Sons Hall with parents accompanying their kids for a special family date night of dancing, desserts and photos. Details are in the community event listing here.

There are two garage sales featured in our Classifieds, one on Campo Seco Road in Jamestown and another on Gold Springs in Columbia.

The Calaveras Republican Women Federated are sponsoring a meet and greet at the Armory with Mark Meuser who is running for US Senator. The Primary Election will be held in four months on June 7, 2022. Details about Meuser and the location are in the community section of our classifieds here.

The Tuolumne County Women’s network has posted a request for scholarship applications. Eligibility includes being a woman 24 or older, a Tuolumne resident and currently enrolled at a vocational school, junior college, or 4-years college. Details are on their website here.

On Saturday at the Westside Memorial Park in Tuolumne, from 3:00pm-6:00pm, February 12th, this Saturday, to remember Clay Aho. The potluck event will be on the west side of the park. Details are in the community event listing here.

Sunday is the Chester and Push Horse Rescue Hearts For Horses BBQ lunch event. There will be games and fun for the whole family. There will be a raffle, auction, door prizes, a kissing booth with the horses, and an appearance by Smitty the baby goat. More information is on their website here.

For those watching the big game this Sunday, all our great recipes posted here. If you want to catch a movie at a local theater, theater times are here.

Monday is Valentine’s Day but the Sonora Elks Lodge canceled their Valentine Dinner/Dance and other events due to low attendance.

Sierra Repertory Theatre hosts opening night for A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum on Thursday, February 17th.