Cheering On Cashman’s Winter Olympics Debut

U.S. Ski Team Athlete Keely Cashman during Super G 2018 U.S. Ski Team training at Copper Mountain, CO View Photo

Sonora, CA — Keeley Cashman’s Olympic dreams will finally become a reality tonight.

The Strawberry native will make her Beijing Winter Olympics Alpine skiing debut tonight in the Super-G competition. She qualified to be on the USA Alpine Skiing Team last month, as detailed here. Cashman also spoke to Clarke Broadcasting earlier about her journey to the Olympics and hopes here.

Tonight’s Super-G event with Cashman competing begins at 7 p.m. Her next event will be on Monday, (Feb. 14) Valentine’s Day, where she is scheduled to compete in the women’s downhill competition, beginning at 7 p.m. Cashman’s last event is the women’s combined downhill skiing airing at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Olympics are being aired on NBC (KCRA 3), CNBC, and USA Network showing different events. Other ways to watch include streaming on NBC’s Peacock service and NBCOlympics.com or using a cable login for the NBC Sports app. Cashman’s event will air on NBC, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

