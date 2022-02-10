Public’s Help Sought In Murphys Hit-And-Run

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Murphys, CA – A motorcycle rider fearing he would be hit by another vehicle laid down his bike, but still ended up with serious injuries.

The San Andreas CHP Unit is asking for the public’s help to catch the driver involved in a hit-and-run collision with a motorcycle in the Murphys area of Calaveras County. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, January 22nd on Fullen Road south of Avery Sheep Ranch Road.

The CHP detailed that 21-year-old Anthony Fults of Arnold on a 1993 Honda XR650L was rounding a corner on Fullen Road and saw an approaching black SUV. Fearing it was going to hit him, he laid the bike down on the roadway in hopes of avoiding a collision, but instead, he and the bike were struck. Fults suffered major injuries and was flown to U.C. Davis Medical Center for treatment.

After the two vehicles collided, CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler reports, “The SUV stopped for a short amount of time, then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV with yellow-looking headlights and the driver is a white male wearing shorts. The SUV should have sustained a broken driver’s side headlight.”

Investigators viewed all available security camera footage in the area and also searched for evidence, but have been unable to locate the SUV or its driver. The CHP is now turning to the public for help, requesting if anyone has information regarding the crash, vehicle or driver please contact the San Andreas CHP office at (209) 754-354.