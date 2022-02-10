Clear
Wagon Trail Work Will Impact Highway 4 Traffic

By B.J. Hansen
Highway 4 Wagon Trail Project

Angels Camp, CA — Traffic delays should be expected next week on Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis.

The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that the contractor for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project will be removing trees. The work will take place on Highway 4 between Bonanza Mine Road and Appaloosa Road from 7am-5pm, Monday through Thursday. 10-minute traffic delays can be expected in the area. Travel with caution.

