Tuolumne County Supervisors Narrowly Approve Board Pay Raises

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The salaries for the five Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is going up to $53,517.

It is a three percent increase. Noting that it is an awkward decision to give yourself a pay raise, the board also voted to tie future increases directly to the amount received by Superior Court Judges. CAO Tracie Riggs noted that some years judges have received no increase from the state, while this year the amount is about 4.2-percent.

District One Supervisor David Goldemberg stated it is “not an easy situation,” but there is “disparity” when comparing salaries to some neighboring counties. He said supervisors often work days, nights and weekends and says it is not unreasonable for them to be compensated accordingly.

District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff noted that even with a 3-percent increase, only Alpine County’s Supervisors would be lower in pay among the neighboring counties. Moving forward, she also preferred a system tied to judicial increases.

District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon also supported the 3-percent increase initially and then moving to the new system.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell said he understands points shared, but noted that he has opposed some pay raises for elected officials in the past, and says it wouldn’t be right to support one for himself at this time.

Board Chair Anaiah Kirk said he would support a proposal to change salaries once someone new is elected, but not salary increases for current board members. Kirk also indicated he would seek a personal waiver so he will not receive the increase.

The final vote was 3-2 in favor of a 3-percent increase and then future increases tied to judicial percentages.