TC Supervisors To Kickoff Annual Board Workshop

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Mi Wuk Village, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will spend the next few days talking about goals and priorities for 2022/23.

The annual board workshop kicks off today. They are public meetings, so anyone can attend, but are held at an offsite location that allows for a more relaxed setting. This year the workshop is being held at the Word of Life Fellowship Church at 24680 Highway 108 in Mi Wuk Village.

It will kick off today from 9am-noon with board members, county counsel, the CAO’s office and deputy clerk of the board. There will be a review of last year’s goals and initial discussions about 2022/23 goals and priorities.

Thursday’s activities from 9am-5pm will feature presentations from individual department heads about goals, challenges, projects and their budgets.

Friday’s workshop will run from 9am-4pm and will be a review of the previous day’s information and the finalizing of new board goals and priorities.

The Word of Life church is donating the building space for the workshop and the county is bringing in Robert Bendorf, a retired CAO from Yuba County, to serve as the facilitator.