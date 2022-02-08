Vaccination Booster Requirement Debated For County Health Workers

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors were split this morning on whether to follow state rules requiring county-employed healthcare workers to receive a COVID vaccine booster shot.

The supervisors approved a directive several months ago that required county healthcare workers to receive initial vaccine doses. Supervisor Jaron Brandon questioned staff why this issue was coming back to the board. County Counsel Sarah Carrillo noted that state requirements have been updated to now require a booster shot also.

One member of the public spoke against the updated requirement, and one person was in support.

Board Chair Anaiah Kirk stated that he is glad there are medical and religious exemptions, but said his stance remains the same, that there should not be mandated vaccine requirements for employment. The vote to require boosters for those in the healthcare field was approved 3-2, with supervisors David Goldemberg, Ryan Campbell and Brandon in support and Kathleen Haff and Kirk in opposition.

Boosters must be received by county-employed healthcare workers by March 1st.

Later in today’s meeting the board will discuss items like the state of the roads, pay raises and the local COVID response.