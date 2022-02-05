Four Calaveras Highways Impacted By Road Work

Traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Motorists can expect delays in Calaveras County with four highways having road worked next week.

Caltrans crews will be conducting various road repairs on Highway 4, 12, 26, and 49 slowing traffic in the Murphys, Arnold, San Andreas, West Point, and Angels Camp areas. One-way traffic control will be used at some of these locations with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists should expect 10- minute delays. Drivers are asked to use caution, obey flaggers and signage and slow down in the cone zones.

Caltrans provided this work scheduled:

Highway 4:

One-way traffic control from Horseshoe Drive to Canyon View Drive, between Murhphys and Avery, for tree work

from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Shoulder closure at Boards Crossing Road in the Arnold area for highway construction beginning

Monday, February 7, through Friday, February 11, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00

p.m.

Highway 12:

One-way traffic control from Central Hill Road to Route 49 in San Andreas for survey work

beginning Monday, February 7, through Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 8:00

a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Highway 26:

Shoulder closure at Sandy Gulch Road in West Point for highway construction beginning

Monday, February 7, through Friday, February 11, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00

p.m.

Highway 49: (n Angels Camp)

Shoulder closure from Lee Lane to Stockton Road for utility work from 8:00 a.m. to

5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, and from Lee Lane to Dogtown Road from

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022