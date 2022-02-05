Community Development Projects Highlighted On Mother Lode Views

Quincy Yaley and Rachel Bell View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature an update from leaders in the Tuolumne County Community Development Department.

Guests will include Community Development Director Quincy Yaley and Housing Programs Coordinator Rachel Bell.

Yaley will talk about some projects under review such as a new fast food restaurant planned in Jamestown, some zoning changes that could be coming to the Twain Harte shopping center, and plans for the area known as “The Scar” on Highway 120.

She will also talk about efforts to increase code compliance in the county and speed up permit times.

In addition, Bell will talk about housing programs available for Tuolumne County residents.