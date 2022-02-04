Broadband Input Sought Through Surveys And Upcoming Webinar

Sonora, CA — A coalition of local counties continues to work on developing a broadband roadmap for the Central Sierra region.

They include Tuolumne, Calaveras, Alpine, Amador and Mariposa. Working as a coalition increases the chance of the region receiving available state grant funding. They have hired a consulting firm to help identify gaps in service and establish priorities.

Public input is sought and around 800 people have responded to a related survey.

Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, Cole Przybyla, states, “Outside of the survey we are also hosting webinars that will start next week. We would love for the community to join us, learn a little bit about broadband, what it means, how they can assist, and how it can expand.”

The webinar information is below:

Tuesday, February 8th at 5:30 PT

Wednesday, February 9th at 12:00 PT – Focus on impact on businesses, non-profits and anchor institutions

Wednesday, February 16th at 5:30 PT

Thursday, February 17th at 12:00 PT

Participants are required to register prior to the scheduled webinars. To register, please go to www.centralsierrabroadband.com and select the webinar for your participation.