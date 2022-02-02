Clear
Crash On Tuolumne Road Leaves Some Without Power

By B.J. Hansen
Cleanup on Tuolumne Road near Mono Way - CHP Image

Sonora, CA — Officials are still cleaning up a crash that occurred just after midnight on Tuolumne Road near Mono Way.

The CHP reports that a vehicle went down an embankment and hit a power pole. The pole was sheared in half and left some low-hanging wires. PG&E was forced to cut off power to 17 customers in the area. The company hopes to have repairs made, and the power restored, by four o’clock this afternoon.

Only minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

  • Power Outage In East Sonora

