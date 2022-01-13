DiBasilio Seeking Another Term As Calaveras Sheriff

Sheriff Rick DiBasilio View Photo

San Andreas, CA — There were rumblings circulating that he may not run for re-election, but Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio confirms to Clarke Broadcasting that he is hoping to serve another term.

DiBasilio says, “There were a lot of rumors that I was moving to Tennessee because I had recently bought a house there. And I am planning to retire someday…in another five years. But there are things I want to complete, and I haven’t finished everything I want to do as sheriff.”

Adding, “The top priorities are to get my staffing levels back up to where they need to be so we can run the shifts and have more deputies on the streets. I am also trying to get some issues, through legislation, changed at the state level, so that we aren’t arresting people and having them be immediately let out and causing more crime.”

DiBasilio was appointed sheriff by the board of supervisors in 2016 following the death of Gary Kuntz. He was then elected to the position by the voters in 2018.

The filing period to pull papers in lieu of collecting signatures is open and no other prospective candidates have indicated an interest in running for the position to this point.

We reported earlier that Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley is also seeking re-election and no candidates have emerged yet to challenge him.

The declaration of candidacy and nomination period runs through early March.