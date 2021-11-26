Street Closure Reminders For Sonora Christmas Parade

Sonora Police Department Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The downtown Sonora Christmas Parade returns on Friday evening, and a big crowd is anticipated to attend.

The Sonora Police Department is encouraging everyone to arrive early. Nearly 70 entries are entered this year. As of early Thursday afternoon, many have already started placing chairs in the downtown area as a way to reserve a seat.

At the conclusion of the event, elves will be collecting letters for Santa outside of the Clarke Broadcasting studios at 342 South Washington Street.

The parade itself starts at 6pm.

The Sonora Police Department has the following reminders related to road closures.

If you are planning on attending the parade, we encourage you to arrive before 5:00 PM. This will allow you time to park and find a spot to enjoy the parade. Once the St closures occur, vehicles will not be allowed into the parade route area, even if you are a participant in the parade.

Several streets will be closed before and during the parade, including parts of Highway 49.

The following streets will be closed at 5:30 PM and will remain closed for the duration of the parade.

• S. Washington St at Highway 108

• N. and S. Washington St

• Stockton Rd

• Snell St at Bonanza St

• Restano Way

School St between Washington St (Highway 49) and Snell St will be closed at 4:00 PM.

Temporary No Parking areas will be established for the following locations from 4:00 PM to the conclusion of the event:

– Washington St from Elkin St to Toby St

– Stockton Rd between Washington St

Temporary No Parking zones will also be established between Washington St and Green St and between Washington St and Stewart St beginning at 4:00 PM:

-Elkin St

– Dodge St

– Jackson St

– Yaney St

– Bradford St

– Theall St

– Linoberg St

– Church St

– June St

– Gold St

– Williams St

– Lytton St

Following the parade, the route will remain closed for approximately 20 minutes to allow spectators to leave the area. Motorists can expect heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the parade, resulting in delays.

Through traffic from highway 49 to Hwy 108 should use Shaws Flat/Jamestown Rds to bypass the parade route.

Large trucks will not be able to utilize the downtown Stewart St detour.

Tuolumne County Transit will operate on a special schedule to accommodate parade spectators. For information regarding their Christmas Parade schedule and their special pick-up locations, you may call 209-532-0404 or log into the Tuolumne County Transit website.