Mother Lode Now Proposed To Be Part Of Larger Sierra Congressional District

Proposed Congressional Map 11-10-21 View Photo

Sacramento, CA — After earlier releasing a series of potential scenarios, the California Citizen’s Redistricting Commission has put out a draft map for new Congressional, Senate and Assembly districts.

An early visualization put Tuolumne County in Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s district. Days later, another visualization put the county back in Congressman Tom McClintock’s region.

The commission faced a November 15 deadline to release a proposed map. It has done so, and it has McClintock’s District now covering parts of 15 Sierra Nevada counties, including the Mother Lode area, such as Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa and Amador. The commission will now gather additional public input ahead of releasing a final draft late next month.

On the Assembly side, Tuolumne, Calaveras and Mariposa would remain in Republican Frank Bigelow’s current area. For state Senate, Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras counties would continue to be bunched together, however, it appears it would no longer include Fresno, which is where current Senator Andreas Borgeas resides.

Click here to view the proposed maps.