California Public Health Encouraging Boosters Ahead Of Holidays

Sacrament, CA — Citing the combination of cooler weather and more time spent indoors, the California Public Health Department is concerned about the potential for a winter surge in Covid cases.

State officials relay that some parts of the state are already seeing an increasing number of cases and hospitalizations. The public health department is urging those eligible for the booster shot to get it. In addition, those newly eligible, between the ages of 5-11, and others who have chosen not to get it yet.

“Vigilance is our best defense against another challenging COVID-19 winter,” said Dr. Tomas Aragón, California Public Health Officer. “Get vaccinated if you haven’t yet. Get your booster if you completed your vaccination series more than six months ago, especially if you or someone in your home has a medical condition or works around other people.”

Aragón adds, “Continue to be safe in public and in crowded spaces by wearing a well-fitting mask that has good filtration. Keep in mind that your mask also protects you against other respiratory illnesses, including the flu.”

For the latest on booster shot recommendations and eligibility via the CDC, click here.

You can sign up for a booster myturn.ca.gov.