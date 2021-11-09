Sonora High Football Will Face Hilmar In Second Round Of Playoffs

Sonora High Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — After receiving a bye during the first round of the CIF Sac Joaquin Division V playoffs, Sonora High will host Hilmar this Friday evening at Dunlavy Field.

Sonora enters as the three seed and Hilmar is the sixth seed. Hilmar is coming off a 61-27 victory over Los Banos last week. You can hear Friday’s game at 7pm on Star 92.7.

The winner will play either second seed Union Mine or seventh seed Casa Roble on November 19. Click here to view the bracket.

Meanwhile, Summerville High’s season came to a close on Friday following a 48-25 loss to Waterford last week.