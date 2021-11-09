American Rescue Act Programs On Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some local programs that are being funded by the federal American Rescue Act will be discussed at today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting.

One is a $500,000 Community Grants program that will dole out money to organizations and projects that improve the local quality of life. The county is in talks with the Sonora Area Foundation seeking help to implement the program.

The other is a $500,000 digital gift card effort to encourage local spending. Consumers will be able to purchase a gift card up to $100 and it will be matched by federal funds that can be spent at participating local businesses.

Also today, the board will vote on approving James Jordan to an open District Three Tuolumne County Planning Commission seat. It was previously filled by Matt Nutting, who recently resigned.

At 1:30pm, there will be a public hearing about redistricting the local Tuolumne County Supervisor Districts.

Click here to view the full agenda.