Calaveras Community Foundation To Host Blood Drive

Calaveras Community Foundation View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Citing that donations have been lagging locally, the Calaveras Community Foundation will host a blood drive late this month.

The foundation reports the blood donated will benefit Calaveras County patients at local hospitals. It will be held on Tuesday, November 30, from 1-6pm at the San Andreas Town Hall (24 Church Hill Road).

Those interested in taking part are encouraged to make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and using the code SMFM399. You can also call 877-258-4825.

The entire process lasts about an hour, but the actual blood donation takes 5-7 minutes.

The foundation is also doing a competition with local grocery stores to challenge employees and customers to help sign up as many people as possible.