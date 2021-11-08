Billions Coming To California From Federal Infrastructure Package

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office is detailing how much money California can expect from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill.

The funding will help rebuild roads, expand internet infrastructure, advance water projects and expand electric vehicle charging stations. President Joe Biden is planning to sign it when Congress returns next week.

The following information was released by the Governor’s Office regarding California’s share of the funding:

-$25.3 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $4.2 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over five years

-$9.45 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the state

-$384 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state and the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging

-A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state

-$84 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $40 million to protect against cyberattacks

-$3.5 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure clean, safe drinking water for California communities

-$1.5 billion for infrastructure development for airports over five years