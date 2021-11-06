Waterford Defeats Summerville In Football Playoffs

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Written by Mike Woicicki:

Summerville, CA — An overall successful season for the Summerville Bears football team came to a close on Friday night.

The Bears’ attempt to win their first-round game in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Division IV playoffs started on a positive note when Logan Slater tackled a Waterford Wildcat running back on the first play from scrimmage and caused a fumble that was recovered by Summerville. This Foust Heating & Air “hot hit of the game” gave the Bears the ball on the Waterford 16-yard line and they scored the first touchdown of the game on the following play, a 16 yard Leon Tippet sweep around the left end. Most of the game was dominated by Waterford’s well-balanced running and passing attack that scored seven touchdowns and propelled the Wildcats to a 48-25 victory.

Two offensive bright spots for the Bears were a 65-yard TD pass from Braylon Leveroos to Kia Elkins in the second quarter and 68-yard 4th quarter TD run by Leveroos. Elkins also caught seven other passes and had 109 receiving yards, and Leveroos completed 10 of 17 passes for 195 total yards.

Although the Bears had trouble containing the Wildcat attack, linebacker Logan Slater had an outstanding night. He caused a fumble, made numerous solo tackles, and was involved in many others. For his efforts, he was awarded the Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game.

The Sonora High Wildcats received a first-round bye in the playoffs and will face Hilmar this coming Friday evening at home. Hilmar defeated Los Banos 61-27 last night.