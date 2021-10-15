Four Valley Residents Arrested In Notable Sonora Walmart Shoplifting Case

Walmart Theft Bust View Photo

Sonora, CA — Charges filed in response to a theft at the Sonora Walmart ranged from Grand Theft to drug possession.

The Sonora PD received a call on Tuesday about people pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise out of the store’s side entrance. They fled in a silver truck and a “be-on-the-lookout” alert was issued to local law enforcement agencies. A CHP officer spotted the truck in Jamestown and pulled it over.

The Sonora PD reports, “29-year-old Cody D. Bates and 22-year-old Kayli N. Morris of Modesto, along with 32-year-old Ashton N. Mourer and 34-year-old Jonathan P. Veldstra of Riverbank were arrested on felony charges.”

Adding, “Morris and Mourer were booked for possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. Veldstra and Bates were booked for grand theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bates was also booked for possession of fentanyl.”

Mourer is also accused of bringing drugs into the jail after fentanyl and meth were located in her possession after the booking process.

The PD reports that they had collectively stolen over $1,400 in merchandise.