McClintock To Speak About Various Issues On Mother Lode Views

By B.J. Hansen
Congressman Tom McClintock

Congressman Tom McClintock was the keynote speaker at today’s TuCare Natural Resources Summit at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views McClintock will share some of the highlights of his speech, entitled, “Regulatory Reform Now!”

He will also share his thoughts about a tour he just completed of the Washington Fire burn scar in Sonora.

Other topics he’ll speak about during the 30-minute interview include the federal debt ceiling, infrastructure legislation, the state of the US economy, regulating social media companies, water storage, and issues at the US border.

