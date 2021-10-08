Hundreds Take Part In First Public Health Flu Shot Clinic

Flu Shot Prevention View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Interim Health Officer is strongly encouraging people to consider getting the flu shot this year.

Between 400 to 500 people took part in a drive-thru flu shot clinic put on by the Public Health Department at the Sierra Bible Church on Wednesday.

A similar event will be held this coming Wednesday (October 13) from 1-4pm at the Groveland Museum Parking lot. It is recommended that you make an appointment ahead of time at myturn.ca.gov. However, drop-ins will also be accepted, as supplies last. The flu shot clinic is free of charge.

Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, is weighing in, saying, “About this time last year we talked about trying to avoid a twindemic (Covid and flu cases). And we did avoid a twindemic last year. My concern is that we avoided it because of masking and maintaining social distance. Now, we’re doing less of that, so it comes back to we might be looking at a twindemic.”

Thankfully the number of COVID cases has been on the decline in recent weeks both locally and statewide.

Flu shots are also available at many pharmacies in the area and through local health providers.