Red Flag Warning Issued For Stanilaus National Forest

Near Lyons Reservoir View Photo

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Stanislaus National Forest, now until 11 AM Tuesday morning.

Gusty north to east wind of ten to twenty-five mph is expected, with gusts ranging from thirty to forty mph is forecast over portions of interior Northern California. The combination of lowering humidity and dry fuels is resulting in areas of critical fire weather conditions. The highest winds will be near favorably oriented canyons and ridgetops.

The minimum humidity today will range from ten to twenty-five percent. The overnight recoveries will range from twenty-five to fifty percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

There will be some minor cooling on Wednesday as the wind turns onshore, then locally gusty downslope winds will be possible again from Thursday into early Friday under warming conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.